I Am In Deep Pains After Black Stars World Cup Collapse – Sannie Darra

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Darra has given a clearest indication that he is in deep pains for the country’s inability to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Out six matches played in the qualifiers, Ghana won one, drew four and lost one finishing at the 3rd position with 7 points with Egypt booking the only slot available in Group E emerging as winners with 13 points.

After playing in Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010 and 2014 in Brazil respectively, the team were hoping to make it to a four successive world cup appearance but their dream couldn’t be materialized.

Expressing his disappointed, the former BBC worker speaking to Kwame Dwomoh on the Grand Stand on Monday, Sannie said “It hurts me that we can’t go to Russia. I am in deep pains and everyone should be worried and the reason why everyone should be worried is that radio stations would have benefited directly and the ordinary Ghanaian would have also benefited from that and I am not just saying this because that is the truth.

“Today we have all lost it so we should bear the cost of that ugly campaign against the team. I would have benefited from the team. I would have been the media officer for the Ghana national team and it would have been a great honour far above any financial consideration. Perhaps, I might be going there to serve on a delegation but it would have been an honour to go there as a country participating in the world cup.” He added.