This Is How Much Steve Pollack Is Demanding From Kotoko Before He Signs A New Deal

According to Ghanacrusader.com, Steve Pollack is demanding $3,000 as monthly salary from Asante Kotoko before he extends his contract.

Pollack joined the Porcupine Warriors after Zdravko Lugarusic was shown the exit door and was able to steer the club to the 5th position with 43 points and led the club to win the MTN FA Cup defeating their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak by 3:1 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

According to several reports, Asante Kotok are willing to pay $2,500 as monthly.

“The reason why Steve Polack has not sign a new deal at Kotoko is that he wants $3,000 as monthly salary but the club wants to give him $2,500,” a source close to the club told Ghanacrusader.com.

“He knows that Zdravko Logarusic was given $3,000 as monthly salary when he was Kotoko coach, so he also wants that same amount. The other thing is that he will be taking the club to Africa and his responsibilities as coach of the club will increase, and that is why he wants that amount,” the source added.