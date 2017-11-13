New Levels, New Devils… Pogba ‘s Banned Barber

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is no stranger to a flamboyant haircut — and the Manchester United star has opted to add a new style to his collection on Friday.

Pogba is currently working his way back to full fitness following a hamstring injury that he suffered in September.

The 24-year-old has missed the last 12 matches for the Red Devils since picking up the injury against Basle in the Champions League.

But he certainly looked as though he’s getting ready to return to the limelight as he revealed his new look.

A Star Barbers in Chessington, who have recently been banned from Chelsea’s training ground, cut Pogba’s hair and they were the first to show off the midfielder’s new style.

‘New levels, brings new devils,’ was the message that was tweeted by the hairdressers on Friday