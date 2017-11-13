Neymar Breaks Down At Press Meet

Neymar started to break down as Tite denied the pair’s relationship had turned sour

PSG forward Neymar broke down in tears after he was defended by Brazil boss Tite following his country’s victory over on Friday.

French publication L’Equipe recently reported that relations between PSG boss Unai Emery and Neymar had turned sour in recent times, just months after his record-breaking £198million move from Barcelona in the summer.

However, Neymar emphatically denied these claims in the press conference following the 3-1 win against Japan in Lille.

And Tite backed up his Brazilian star, as well as denying that he himself has ever had a troubled relationship with the 25-year-old.

‘I keep hearing that Tite has problems with Neymar and I am tired of hearing that… we are tired of it,’ the 56-year-old Brazilian said.

‘I know that if he did have problems, then he would have the decency and the good character to talk about them in the dressing room.

‘I can talk about Neymar’s temperament, his good nature and his big heart.’

Neymar was clearly moved by those words and left immediately after being patted on the head by his coach.

But before Tite spoke after the match, Neymar himself admitted that he is ‘happy’ in Paris and denied reports that he has a bad relationship with Emery or Edinson Cavani, whom he had an argument with over penalty duties in PSG’s win over Lyon in September.

‘I’m very well in Paris, I’m happy. I’m motivated to be a player who gives everything on the pitch,’ Neymar said.

‘Anyway, there’s something that is bothering me a lot – I don’t have a problem with Cavani, I don’t have a problem with the coach.

‘I want you to stop inventing stories that I have problems with the coach. I came to help, to contribute, I came to help my coach.

‘It’s something that has been bothering me, I even talked about it with Tite. So I’m asking you to stop.’