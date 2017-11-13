Wakaso Not Disturbed About Ghana, Egypt Stalemate

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso says he is not disturbed after Egypt held the Ghana to a 1:1 drawn game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Stars failed to pick up three maximum points in all their matches played at home grounds finishing the 3rd in Group E with 7 points out of six matches played.

Wakaso, who was given the first call-up in Kwesi Appiah’s second stint says he is happy about the performance the players exhibited against the seven-time African champions.

“I was very happy with our output, I think we played well and controlled the game, we created more chances just that we could not win,”Wakaso told Metro TV

“It was a good game considering the fact that there are many new players in the team. I hope we can build on this performance,” he added.