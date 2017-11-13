VIDEO... Richard Kingston Tips Egypt To Reach Semi Finals In Russia

Former Ghanaian international, Richard Kingston has tipped Egypt to reach the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will be staged in Russia.

The seven-time African champion booked the only slot available in Group E and held the Black Stars to a 1:1 draw in the final round of qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

After their impressive display in their qualifiers, the Black Stars goalkeepers trainer is convinced the Pharoah's are capable of reaching the semi-finals f the 2018 World Cup.

Video below.

