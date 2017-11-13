Free-Agent Muniru Sulley On Trial At Spanish La Liga Side Las Palmas

Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley is being observed at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas ahead of a possible move, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

Sulley has been training with the reserve side and head coach Juan Manuel RodrÃ­guez will determine if he remains at the club.

The 24-year-old was available for a free transfer after terminating his contract with Romanian side FC Steaua Bucuresti last season.

Last month, he trailed out at Polish side Legia Warsaw two-weeks but was refused a deal.

The former Liberty Professionals youth team player was said to have failed to impress officials of the side.

Muniru is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter star Sulley Muntari.

