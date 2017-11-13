Eric Ayiah Donates To Akumadan Senior High School

Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah has donated a set of jerseys to Akumadan Senior High School.

This has given the school a boost ahead of the Ashanti Region Inter Schools and Colleges football tournament.

Ayiah's decided to make the donation on the request of his guardian Sule Ibrahim who is the sports master of the school.

He had also donated to his Alma Mater Fomena T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School

