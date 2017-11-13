Aduana Stars Captain Godfred Saka Says It's Time To Move Abroad

Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka believes his adventure with the club has come to a close and wants to explore new challenges abroad.

Saka joined the Fire Boys in the 2012/13 season from the Right to Dream Academy and instantly became an important figure as the club lifted their maiden Ghana Premier League title that season.

The 29-year-old has risen through ranks by captaining the team to their second league championship some few weeks ago despite missing large of the season through injury.

However, the right-back says he's ready to consider any interesting offer that could price him away from the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

"I have been at Aduana for the past eight seasons, and as you know, it is the dream of every player to embrace new challenges, which I'm looking forward to," Saka told Graphic Sports.

"It will be a dream come true should I move out of the country to play and is my preferred choice but we still have to wait and see what happens."

