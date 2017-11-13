Aduana Stars Eyeing Nania’s Mohammed Sabato

Former Asante Kotoko defender Mohammed Sabato who now plays for Nania FC could return to the top league after Aduana stars showed interest this week.

Sabato completed the division one league unscathed last season after a two-year knee injury that threatened to cut short his career.

He was particularly impressive in the second half of the season for Nania as the mental scar of being out for two years evaporated from his mind.

Aduana wants to impress in the CAF Champions League and have identified the former Asante Kotoko man as the one to help strengthen their back line.

Godfred Saka has been impressive for them down the years but there is a feeling that to dominate both on the continental level and domestic football its important to have two quality players in every position and thus the interest in the experienced Sabato.

The defender is the current captain of Nania FC and last week there were rumours that Dreams FC were also in talks for the right back.

