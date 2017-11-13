Egypt Assistant Coach Osama Nabil Lauds Shikabala After Ghana Draw

Assistant coach of Egypt, Osama Nabih has heaped praises on Shikabala after the midfield wizard scored in his side's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Ghana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The winger scored in the 61st minute before Edwin Gyimah find the back of the net in the 64th minute.

Playing his first Egypt game for the first time in three years, an in-form Shikabala put in an impressive display which was capped by a superb second-half goal that put the already-qualified Pharaohs in front.

"Shikabala is tactically intelligent. He fulfilled most of the duties that we've assigned him in the game," Nabih told ON Sports TV channel.

"The players were under pressure to prove themselves to the Egyptian fans and not to the management; because they know well that we're convinced they are good players.

"We rested Mohamed Salah, Ahmed Hegazi and Mohamed Abdul-Shafi to give other players the chance. Due to the injury of other players, they could have well taken the chance as well."