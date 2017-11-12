Fernando Torres Wants Premier League Return

FERNANDO TORRES has revealed that he is keen to return to Premier League, according to reports.

The Spaniard has been with his hometown club since making a nostalgic return in 2016.

The reports claim the former Liverpool striker is set to leave Atletico Madrid on loan in the new year.

Torres has been limited to two sole appearances this season - one in the league and one in the cup.

And the arrival of Diego Costa from Chelsea in January will only compound his current situation.

The 2010 World Cup-winner is already concerned about his lack of minutes and is aware the situation will only worsen when the cavalry arrive during the winter window.

The Daily Mirror reports that Torres' representatives have made his desire to leave Atleti on loan in January clear to Newcastle and Southampton.

He is hopeful that either side will make a worthy offer which will convince the La Liga side to allow him a return to England.

A move to Liverpool would see the Spanish hitman reunite with Rafa Benitez, who originally bought the 33-year-old to the Premier League to play for Liverpool in 2007.

The report also claims that Torres, who has 246 club career goals in 693 games, including 81 in 142 matches for Liverpool, only has 18 months left on his current deal.

He plans to retire at the end of his deal and wants to play as much as possible in the last season before he hangs up his boots.