We Must Be Disappointed But … - Abubakar Damba

Former Ghanaian international, Abubakar Damba says Ghanaians football fans will be disappointed after the Black Stars failed to beat Egypt but we should accept that Kwesi Appiah is building a team for the future.

Egypt who has already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup held the Black Stars to a 1:1 drawn game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Shikabala scored from a cracking drive from inside the box on the 61st minute before Norway-based Edwin Gyasi levelled for Ghana in the 64th minute.

However, the former Black Stars goalkeeper believes many Ghanaian football enthusiasts will be disappointed after the team failed to win against but we should accept that the team is in transition.

“It is very disappointing because the Black Stars will not make to the World Cup and I am disappointed because we were not able to beat Egypt on our home soil but Kwesi Appiah must take consolation from the fact that he paraded players to play against one of the best teams in Africa undoubtedly.

“Kwesi Appiah has now seen the player’s as individuals, as specific players in their lines and as a team so it gives him a fair idea on how he is going to build the team going forward.

“I will urge him [Kwesi Appiah] not to worry because he has some time to focus on the team and see how the players will gel as a team. I was happy in the second half because we played with more urgency, we were more purposeful on goal expect that the finishing was the problem and I know coaches can work on it and I know it will get better.” He added.