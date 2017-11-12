Run Energy Partners Armwrestling For 'Run Labadi Beach Festival'

Run Energy Drink will partner the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) for a campaign dubbed "Run Labadi Beach Festival".

The campaign will see over 1000 individuals and organizations, including supporters unions, musicians, radio and TV personalities and traditional rulers embarking on a seven-kilometre Run/Walk from Accra Girls Senior High School to the Labadi Pleasure Beach for the Biggest Festival of the Year.

The initiative under the auspices of Twellium Industries producers of Rush Energy Drink and Verna Distilled water and GAF will see the former using the opportunity to hit the market with a brand new energy drink - Run Energy Drink and the GAF using the opportunity to introduce the sport to many and encourage participation.

Run Energy Drink is made from the finest ingredients such as taurine, caffeine, ginseng and inositol. It is meant to energize consumers all day long.

Run Energy Drink will officially be launched on Sunday, November 19, during the "Run Labadi Beach Festival" campaign.

During the run/walk, patrons will be treated with chilled can or bottled Run Energy Drink amidst music, drumming and dancing on the principal streets leading to the Labadi Beach where gates will be opened for FREE on the day.

The Run Drink Energy Drink, which has Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, as it brand icon comes with the picture of the legendary footballer embossed on the bottle.

At Labadi Beach, there will be series of activities such as Beach Soccer and Beach Volleyball with Armwrestling being the highlight and the centre of attraction.

Participants of the fun-filled exhibition Armwrestling Battles will take home prizes from Run Energy Drink and Twellium Industries.

A number of musicians will also join the run/walk and entertain fans at the La Pleasure Beach during the official launch of Run Energy Drink.

Come have fun and try your hands on Armwrestling as Entrance to the beach is free on Sunday from 1 pm.