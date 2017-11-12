Andre Ayew Wishes Black Stars Well Ahead Of Egypt Clash

Deputy captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew has thrown his support for the team ahead of the country’s final world cup qualifier against Egypt at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars who failed to make it to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after unimpressed performance exhibited by the players.

However, Ayew who was snubbed by Kwesi Appiah has wished the team well ahead of the match.

Good luck to my brother's 🇬🇭vs Egypt pic.twitter.com/IKW6SihYwl — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 12, 2017

Kwesi Appiah will be hoping to use this match to access some players ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.