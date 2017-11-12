PFAG Wishes Black Stars Good Luck Ahead of Egypt Clash

The Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) has wished the Black Stars all the best in their final world cup qualifier against Egypt urging them to go all out.

The Black Stars will entertain the Pharaoh’s of Egypt who has already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A statement signed and released by the General Secretary Anthony Baffoe reads:

“There is still much to play for and despite not qualifying for the World Cup in Russia, excelling in this match will leave good memories in the minds of Ghanaians, maintain Ghana among the top football countries and also prepare the minds of the players well for future competitions.”

PFAG wishes Black Stars well https://t.co/knwK3PkJph — PFAG (@PFAGofficial) November 12, 2017

The statement also called on all to root for the Black Stars especially as several of the players are new to the team and will need the support of fans at the stadium to overcome the task ahead.