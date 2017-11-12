2018 World Cup Qualifier: Kwesi Appiah Name Youthful Starting XI Against Egypt

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has named a youthful side in his starting eleven to face Egypt in Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Kassim Nuhu, Godfred Donsah and Nana Ampomah handed starting roles.

Mubarak Wakaso and Harrison Afful are back into the starting line of the Black Stars as they prepare to give Egypt a good run for their money.

Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori is undoubtedly starting in between the sticks for the Black Stars with the experienced Harrison Afful returning for his right back role while Lumor Agbenyenu who faces no huge competition from Abass Mohammed maintains his left back position.

Young Boys' roly-poly defender Kassim Nuhu makes his first competitive start at the heart of the defense for the Black Stars in a sharp partnership with Leicester City's Daniel Amartey.

Mubarak Wakaso returns to the squad in the heart of midfield with Ebenezer Ofori as his playing partner while Edwin Gyasi plays on the right flank with newcomer Nana Ampomah on the left.

Raphael Dwamena will lead the attack for Ghana with Godfred Donsah offering him options upfront.

Below is Ghana's XI against Egypt:

1. Richard Ofori

2. Harrison Afful

3. Lumor Agbenyenu

4. Kassim Nuhu

5. Daniel Amartey

6. Mubarak Wakaso

7. Edwin Gyasi

8. Ebenezer Ofori

9. Raphael Dwamena

10. Godfred Donsah

11. Nana Ampomah