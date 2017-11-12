GUSA urged to improve upon female sports participation

Professor Victor Amoako Temeng, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa has urged the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) to improve upon the level of female participation in sports.

He said the public inter-university cross country competition, for instance, was governed by the IAAF rules which required ten men and ten women competing from each institution.

Prof. Temeng said this requirement was high because all the universities have different student population while others were core engineering universities with low female enrollment.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor said this during the 22nd inter-university cross country competition which was hosted by the UMaT.

He pointed out that GUSA should not focus on the IAAF rules, but instead they could satisfy their own local conditions by reducing this minimum number to suit every public university.

Prof. Temeng entreated GUSA to take a second look at this rule to ensure that next year all the universities would participate in the female category.

He congratulated all the winners as well as those who were not able to pick awards.

The nine public universities that participated in the ten kilometre cross country race were; university of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa , University of Education (UEW), Winneba, University of Cape Coast (UCC), Cape Coast, University of Ghana, (UG) Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KUNST), Kumasi, University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale ; University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER), Sunyani.

For the women category, University for Development won with 31 points while the University of Cape Coast and the University of Education took the second and third place positions with 75 points and 119 points respectively.

The 4th position went to the University of Ghana with 129 points, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology followed with 209 points and University of Professional Studies pulled 275 points for the sixth position.

The University of Cape Coast won the men category with 29 points while the University of Education obtained 79 points, University of Ghana 144 points, University for Development Studies 173 points and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology 207 points for the second, third, fourth and fifth positions.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources had 227 points for the sixth position and the host university, University of Mines and Technology placed seventh with 307 points.

The eighth position was received by University of Professional Studies with 346 points and the University of Health and Allied Sciences had 399 points for the ninth place.