2018 WC QUALIFIER: Mohammed Sala's Absence Can Will Not Affect Egypt - Kwasi Appiah

Egypt may not be worried over the absence of their star player Mohammed Sala for the 2018 World Cup Qualifier with the Black Stars of Ghana but Coach Kwasi Appiah is unhappy the Liverpool star will not be playing.

Coach Appiah who plans a massive demolishing exercise against the Pharaohs insists the absence of the former Chelsea and AS Roma winger could be a blessing for the Pharaohs on Sunday against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Egypt excluded Mohammed Sala and some other players from the squad to face Ghana since they have already secured their ticket to Russia next year since the results against Ghana being inconsequential to their qualification.

And the Ghana manager who insists it is easier playing against popular players says Sala's could be a good omen for Egypt as the new players will play their hearts out to impress making the task more difficult than expected.

"Usually, it's easier playing against players you know that those you don't know. I know how Sala plays and that would have been easier for me. But coming with a new squad will make it a bit more difficult task for us," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"Egypt has always been a good side when they play Ghana. I have watched a couple of their matches and I know their team. I am however unsure whether they will still play the way they have been playing. So my concentration will be on my team and not theirs," he noted.

The Egyptians could also use the absence of Mohammed Sala as an excuse should they fail massively to the Black Stars on Sunday afternoon.

