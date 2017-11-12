modernghana logo

32 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana, Egypt To Observe A Minute Of Silence For Former Black Stars Midfielder Yakubu Abubakari

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana and the Pharoah's of Egypt will observe a minute of silence in memory of the late Yakubu Abubakari before Ghana's final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Cape Coast.

Abubakari died on 31 October 2017 at the Tema Government Hospital where he was under oxygen support after a short illness.

He was a member of the Black Stars squad that qualified Ghana for their first ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Abubakari won the Dutch Eredivisie twice with Ajax Amsterdam and also played for Vitesse Arnhem.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

