2018 WC QUALIFIER: Kwasi Appiah Impressed With Mubarak Wakaso Attitude

Mubarak Wakaso' Black Stars comeback promises to be an everlasting one as Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah hails his discipline at training and his commitment, and believes he could be a key part of his new team if he continues like that.

The Deportivo Alaves midfielder had been ignored by the Black Stars coach after taking over from Avram Grant with many questioning the rationale behind dropping the hardworking midfielder.

But Wakaso was handed a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Pharaohs of Egypt, a move that has elicited praises for Kwasi Appiah.

And the manager has lauded the midfielder for his level of commitment since rejoining the team.

"He's been impressive so far and I think he is up to the task. He doing so well and that is good," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"He's committed, training very well, shows a lot of discipline and I have had no complaints about him.

Coach Appiah explained that top form is not the only criteria with which he invites the player into the national team as he considers discipline and commitment as key components too.

"For me, I don't only look at the performance of the player on the field but also his commitment level, discipline, punctuality at training, readiness to play and whether he's a team player and ready to play for me.

With these traits, Wakaso could be a key member of the 'New Black Stars' as the coach hints.

"If he (Wakaso) continues like this, he can be one of the players I'll be looking at next year," he added.

Ghana will take on Egypt on Sunday afternoon at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and Wakaso is likely to start for the Black Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com