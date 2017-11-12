Africa's Five Representatives At The 2018 World Cup Confirmed

The five countries to represent Africa at the next year's World Cup have been confirmed as Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia have sealed their places in the tournament to be played in Russia.

The final three places were sealed this weekend after some final round of matches were played across the continent to determine some group winners.

However, two countries had already sealed their places going into the final round matches leaving the three to be confirmed in tight groups of the qualifiers.

Egypt and Nigeria were the first to qualify last month after opening unassailable wins in their groups with one match left to be played in their respective groups.

Senegal joined the two on Friday when defeating South Africa 2-0 in Polokwane paving the way for the Teranga Lions to return to the global competition for the first time in 16 years.

North African nations Morocco and Tunisia took contrasting routes on Saturday as they sealed the last two places for Africa.

Morocco scored twice within five minutes through Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia during the opening half to triumph 2-0 in the Ivory Coast and win Group C.

The 'Atlas Lions' are going back to the tournament for the first time since 1998 after finishing with 12 points, having not conceded a goal during the six-match mini-league campaign.

Ivory Coast, who never looked like recovering from the first-half blows, came second with eight points followed by Gabon with six and Mali with four.

Tunisia could not break down neighbours Libya in Rades on the outskirts of Tunis and had to settle for a 0-0 draw that was just enough to see them first over the finishing line.

With second-place Democratic Republic of Congo netting twice in stoppage time to defeat Guinea 3-1 in Kinshasa, only one point separated the top two.

Unbeaten Tunisia collected 14 points to book a first World Cup appearance since 2006, DR Congo had 13, Libya four and Guinea three.

