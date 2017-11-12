2018 WC QUALIFIER: I Never Felt Neglected - Nasiru Mohammed

Black Stars new boy Nasiru Mohammed believes this is the time for him to be on the team and does not bemoan being ignored by many coaches all these years.

The soft-spoken playmaker has over the years been ignored by many coaches of Ghana's male senior national team with Avram Grant being a great victim of neglecting him.

Despite hitting top form last season in the Allsvenskan with BK Hacken, the former Chelsea manager ignored him for the national team.

Regardless, Nasiru thinks this is the opportune time for him to be in the national team.

"I have never felt neglected because I know timing plays a key role in football. I know the coaches have been watching me and I knew at the right time I would be called so I never felt neglected," he told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I think it's the right time now that's why am part of the team. At the time I was ignored, I knew it wasn't my time but the time is now," he added.

Nasiru has so far played 25 matches for BK Hacken in the Allsvenskan scoring 8 goals as an attacking midfielder.

