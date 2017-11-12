Ghana vs Egypt : Head-To-Head Record

Ghana will be playing Egypt for the 24th and for the head-to-head record are behind their guest.

The Black Stars have won just seven times against the Pharaohs and lost 12 with five matches ending in a draw.

Last November, Egypt posted a 2-0 win over Ghana, then handled by Avram Grant, in Alexandria.

Below is the full record of Ghana-Egypt matches since 1959

13/11/1959 Egypt 2-1 Ghana (Olympic Qualifiers)

06/12/1959 Ghana 2-0 Egypt (Olympic Qualifiers)

03/07/1960 Egypt 2-2 Ghana (Friendly)

18/10/1964 Egypt 5-1 Ghana (Olympics)

09/02/1970 Egypt 1-1 Ghana (African Cup)

16/01/1973 Egypt 2-1 Ghana (All Africa Games)

17/01/1992 Egypt 0-1 Ghana (African Cup)

29/12/1993 Ghana 0-0 Egypt (Friendly)

02/01/1994 Ghana 2-1 Egypt (Friendly)

23/08/1994 Egypt 2-0 Ghana (Friendly)

29/12/1995 Egypt 1-2 Ghana (Friendly)

26/05/1996 Ghana 0-2 Egypt (Friendly)

16/01/1997 Egypt 2-0 Ghana (Friendly)

03/12/1997 Egypt 3-2 Ghana (Friendly)

12/11/1999 Egypt 1-2 Ghana (Friendly)

17/01/2000 Egypt 2-0 Ghana (Friendly)

04/01/2002 Egypt 2-0 Ghana (Friendly)

22/12/2002 Egypt 0-0 Ghana (Friendly)

11/02/2009 Egypt 2-2 Ghana (Friendly)

31/01/2010 Egypt 1-0 Ghana (African Cup)

10/01/2013 Egypt 0-3 Ghana (Friendly)

15/10/2013 Ghana 6-1 Egypt (World Cup qualifiers playoff)

13/11/2016 Egypt 2-0 Ghana (World Cup qualifiers)

25/01/2017 Egypt 1-0 Ghana (Africa Cup of Nations 2017)

Biggest win: Egypt 5-1 Ghana (Olympics) on 18 October 1964

Biggest defeat: Egypt 1-6 Ghana (World Cup qualifiers playoff) on 15 October 2013

