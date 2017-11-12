Ghanaian Kid Eddie Nketiah Scores Winning Goal As England U-19 Beat Iceland 2-1

Ghanaian kid Eddie Nketiah scored the winning goal as England U19 beat Iceland 2-1 on Saturday for their second straight win in European U19 Championship qualifying.

The promising Arsenal youngster scored from a close-range finish after being put through by substitute Jadon Sancho.

Nketiah has now scored five goals in two matches for Paul Simpson's side.

Chelsea's Mason Mount broke the deadlock in Bulgaria with 20 minutes remaining when he scored from a free-kick.

But Iceland levelled in the 82nd minute when Daniel Hafsteinsson managed to finish past Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

With two wins from their first two games of qualifying, England has secured their place in the Elite Round in March and now head into their last match of the group with Bulgaria to play for a top spot, with the hosts having also won both of their games.

