Tunisia Draw Goalless With Libya To Secure 2018 FIFA World Cup Spot After 11 Years Absence

Tunisia secured a point and booked a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after drawing 0-0 against Libya on Saturday at the Stade Olympique de RadÃ¨s.

The stalemate in the final Group A match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers means the Carthage Eagles have 14 points on top of the log table.

Coach Nabil Maaloul's have not lost in six matches and they have four wins, two draws as they return to the global stage for the first time since 2006.

Although Tunisia dictated the terms as early as the third minute, they were denied by goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnoush when he was forced to produce a fine save from Syam Ben Youssef's shot in the box.

Coach Nabil Maaloul's Carthage Eagles continued to knock at the door and a spectacular volley from Wahbi Khazri in the 12th minute nearly caught Nashnush off his line, but it went wide of the left top corner.

In the 30th minute, the hosts made strides going forward and they showed good moves in Libya's half, but Youssef Msakni failed to keep his shot on target in the box.

Exactly with one minute to go to the tunnel for halftime, Libya exchanged good touches, but it was Anice Badri who unleashed an acrobatic attempt and forced another brilliant save from the visitors' keeper to concede a corner.

It was 0-0 at halftime.

After five minutes into the opposite half, Libya gained possession and Motasim Al Musrati took a shot and forced a fine save from Aymen Mathlouthi, who collected from a second attempt.

The 75th minute saw Ghilane Chaalani given acres of space in the middle of the field and was able to test Nashnush from a distance aiming for the top left corner, but the keeper was equal to the task and made a superb save.

Following the hard-fought draw, the Mediterranean Knights occupy the third spot with four points from six matches in their campaign.

Tunisia 0

Libya 0

Tunisia: Mathlouthi, Youssef, Merieh, Msakni, Khazri (B. Youssef 70'), Khenissi, Maaloul (Haddadi 70'), Ben Amor, Chaalani, Naguez, Badri (Sassi 83')

Libya: Nashnush, Maghasi, Sabbou, Tubal (Taktak 74'), Warfali, Ghanudi 9El taher 90'), Mohamed, Benali, Eltrbi, Musrati, Ellafi (Badr 58')

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com