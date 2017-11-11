Alaves Send 'Good Luck' Message To Mubarak Wakaso Ahead Of Ghana-Egypt Qualifier

Spanish side Deportivo Alaves have sent a good luck message to Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso ahead of Sunday's clash against Egypt in Cape Coast.

Wakaso is making a return to the side after missing the last five matches since Kwesi Appiah was re-appointed.

He is expected to start for the Black Stars as the team will rely on his rich international experience.

Alaves' official Twitter handle wrote in Spanish: ''INTERNACIONALES | ¡Mucha suerte a @WakasoBobby en su partido de maÃ±ana!''

INTERNACIONALES | ¡Mucha suerte a @WakasoBobby en su partido de maÃ±ana! âš½ï¸💥 pic.twitter.com/CKxKdMw3mg

— Deportivo AlavÃ©s (@Alaves) November 11, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com