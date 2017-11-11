Those who become priests by virtue of a holy call, carry only one load, the WORD, they have no time for politics !!By: Black Moses, LU
Alaves Send 'Good Luck' Message To Mubarak Wakaso Ahead Of Ghana-Egypt Qualifier
Spanish side Deportivo Alaves have sent a good luck message to Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso ahead of Sunday's clash against Egypt in Cape Coast.
Wakaso is making a return to the side after missing the last five matches since Kwesi Appiah was re-appointed.
He is expected to start for the Black Stars as the team will rely on his rich international experience.
Alaves' official Twitter handle wrote in Spanish: ''INTERNACIONALES | ¡Mucha suerte a @WakasoBobby en su partido de maÃ±ana!''
INTERNACIONALES | ¡Mucha suerte a @WakasoBobby en su partido de maÃ±ana! âš½ï¸💥 pic.twitter.com/CKxKdMw3mg
— Deportivo AlavÃ©s (@Alaves) November 11, 2017
