Massive Face-Lift of Aduana Stars’ Nana Agyemang Badu II Park Begins

Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars, have started massive face-lift at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park ahead of next year’s CAF Champions League.

The Dormaa giants sealed their Champions League spot after winning 2017 Ghana Premier League with 57 points.

After the club’s coronation match against Berekum Chelsea last week, bankroller of the club, Oseadeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II, indicated that they will upgrade their edifice to meet the requirement needed by the continent’s football governing body to compete in international tournaments.

The Life Patron of the club disclosed that the project will cost GH¢800,000 but they are ready to undertake it to aid their bid to take the competition by storm.

The 5,000 capacity stadium is expected to be completed in time before the commencement of the competition.