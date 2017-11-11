I ant To Win A Cup For Hearts of Oak Before Moving Abroad - Patrick Razak

Hearts of Oak attacker Patrick Razak insists he is hoping to win a silverware with the club before moving abroad.

The speedster enjoyed a fine second season with the Phobians, increasing his personal goal and assist tally from the previous season and helping Ghana to win the WAFU Cup of Nations.

However, he could not help Hearts claim the Ghana Premier League title and the FA Cup but say keep working hard to clinch a silverware with the club before departing seeking greener pastures.

"We had a good season despite not achieving our target of winning a trophy. When you consider all that we did during the season, we cannot wail too much," Razak told ETV's E-Sports.

"My target is to win a trophy with Hearts of Oak and that's what I'm working towards now. I know nothing is late and so long as I'm still with the team it could be possible."

"I will try to work harder than I did last season and make sure I achieve that target before maybe I can move to Europe."

