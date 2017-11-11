Aduana Stars To Wear Mayniak Sportswear Kits For Next Season

Mayniak Sportswear have announced they will provide kits for Ghana Premier League Aduana Stars.

They will become the official kit partner for the Dormaa-based side for the 2017/2018 season.

Aduana Stars will only feature in the 2018 CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Liberty Professionals were the first to sign onto the sportswear firm for last year.

Mayniak Sportswear designs & manufactures high quality, customized sportswear for clubs & brands.link up with the North American Soccer League side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com