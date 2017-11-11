Egypt Arrive In Accra To Face Ghana In Redundant 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Egypt have arrived in Accra to face Ghana in the final Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
The Pharaohs, who have already qualified for the Mundial in Russia, have rested in-form Liverpool star, Mohammed Salah.
Central defender Ahmed Hegazi is also out for personal reasons while regular left-back Mohamed Abdel-Shafi was ruled out through injury.
The Black Stars will also miss the services captain Asamoah Gyan and Christian due to injuries while Kazakhstan-based Patrick Twumasi is being observed after suffering an ankle injury in a friendly on Wednesday.
Egypt reached their first World Cup finals since 1990 after securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Congo in Alexandria last month.
Ghana will be seeking to avenge the 2-0 defeat in November 2016 in the corresponding fixture.
