Real Madrid Star Bale Suffers Another Injury Setback

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has suffered a thigh injury which will keep him out for up to a month, according to Spanish reports.

The Welsh winger has not played since Madrid's 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on September 26 because of a calf injury.

"Our player Gareth Bale felt some problems in his left leg at the end of training on Thursday and undertook medical tests," said a Madrid statement.

Madrid daily newspaper AS says he is expected to be out for between three and four weeks, missing seven matches, though Real did not put a timescale on his recovery.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had been hoping Bale might return for the derby clash with Atletico Madrid in La Liga on November 18.

Bale has been plagued by injuries since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.