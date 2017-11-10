BREAKING NEWS… Randy Abbey Denies Taking Up Hearts of Oak MD Job

Experienced Football Administrator, Randy Abbey has denied reports suggesting that he is on the verge of becoming the Managing Director of Hearts of Oak.

After Vincent Sowah Odotei who was acting as the managing director of the club left the Phobians after he won the La Dadekotopon Constituency parliamentary seat in the 2016 election, the club is yet to find a replacement for the top position.

Speaking to Chairman K-20 of Hearts of Oak, he said, “We will be happy if the club appoints Randy Abbey as the club managing director.

"He is an experienced football administrator but at the moment we cannot confirm but we are only hoping that the officials of the club will bring out an official statement.”

However, the Hearts of Lions owner and bankroller in an exclusive interview with Accra FM, he said, “It is not true that I am on the verge of becoming the next Hearts of Oak managing director. I want to concentrate on what I am doing now.”