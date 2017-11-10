2018 FIFA WCQ: Patrick Twumasi A Doubt To Face Egypt

Striker Patrick Twumasi must pass a late fitness test for Ghana's final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday in Cape Coast.

FC Astana ace suffered an ankle contusion during Thursday's friendly win against Glow Lamp Academy.

Twumasi is being observed by the medical team two days to the redundant qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A Ghana FA statement on Twitter read: ''Ghana team doctors are working hard to get winger Patrick Twumasi fit for Sunday's match against Egypt. @KojoTwumasi7 suffered an ankle contusion during yesterday's friendly against Glow Lamp Academy.''

Twumasi just won the Kazakh Premier League with Astana and managed to score 13 goals in 30 matches.

