Gyan’s Injury Woes And Ayew’s Persistent Snub Means Kwesi Appiah Has More Questions To Answer

Asamoah Gyan's latest set back is likely to cast the spotlight on why Andre Ayew has been left out of the team despite being in a very good shape.

The West Ham man is the deputy captain of the team and has looked back to his best just before the international break.

His two goals against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup made him the first West Ham United player to score two goals at Wembley.

Gyan and Ayew enjoy a good relationship in public but there are whispers of a strained relationship of the camera's and there is the feel that Asamoah Gyan has the favour of the coach who recently started his second term with the team.

There are no doubts about Asamoah Gyan's ability but there is also enough evidence that his legs are not as fresh as they use to be and his influence on the team is on the decline.

He missed the Congo away game due to muscle fatigue and sat out the next two games as he fought for his club career in Turkey.

Ayew on the contrast has looked sharp and scored goals in the English Premier. His continual absence from the team is now laughable especially with claims that there is no interior motive for his omission but just to give new players a chance to show their craft.

Kwesi Appiah has maintained Andre and his brother will be back but the more Asamoah is unable to play and Ayew is banging in the goals Kwesi Appiah will continue to have questions on why he has decided to move on without the two brothers.

There is a reported long-standing feud between Andre Ayew's father, Abedi Pele and Kwesi Appiah during their playing days and there are some who feel that Kwesi Appiah being the head coach of the team finally smells that this is his time to strike.

Only time will tell if indeed this is the case but the revolving episode will do little to water down the rumours especially with Asamoah Gyan constantly being called up yet being unfit to play.

