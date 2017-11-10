Aduana Stars Midfielder Elvis Opoku Signs New Three-Year Deal

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has signed a new three-year deal with the Ghana Premier League champions.

Opoku's initial three-year deal expired at the end of the season.

He has been influential for the club as he played a key role in their title-winning services.

His availability will help the Dormaa-based side to make a huge impact in the 2018 CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Opoku was top scorer in the 2014 MTN FA Cup with seven goals for the Stars.

