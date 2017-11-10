CONFIRMED: Atsu, Gyan Out Of Egypt World Cup Qualifier

Ghana will be without the injured duo Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu for the final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

Captain Asamoah Gyan left Tuesday's training session complaining of pain in his thigh and after undergoing a scan in Accra, it has been confirmed that the Kayserispor talisman will play no part in the game.

Tests have revealed that #Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan won't play in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against #Egypt . Team doctor says scans show Gyan suffered at thigh strain following his injury in #BlackStars training two days ago. #GHEGY pic.twitter.com/V6xwccmskV

For Christian Atsu, he was a huge doubt after he landed in the country nursing an injury sustained in Newcastle United's premier league game against Southampton.

Tests have revealed that winger Christian Atsu will not play for #Ghana in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Egypt. Team doctor says the scans show @ChristianAtsu20 suffered a thigh muscle tear. pic.twitter.com/rKUb61WZ2r — Ghana FA ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (GFA) (@ghanafaofficial) November 10, 2017

Also, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have confirmed that doctors are working hard to ensure striker Patrick Twumasi, who injured himself in the friendly win against Glow Lamp Academy, is 100 percent fit.

Ghana team doctors are working hard to get winger Patrick Twumasi fit for Sunday's match against Egypt. @KojoTwumasi7 suffered an ankle contusion during yesterday's friendly against Glow Lamp Academy. pic.twitter.com/qyJtVRNjsU — Ghana FA ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (GFA) (@ghanafaofficial) November 10, 2017

The Black Stars take on the Pharaohs in a dead-rubber qualifier on Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium with the North African having secured qualification to the global showpiece in Russia next year.