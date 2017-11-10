David Moyes Moves To Block Andre Ayew’s Move To Inter Milan

Andre Ayew will not be allowed to leave West Ham United this January transfer window as new manager had David Moyes has chosen to rather a bin Marko Anautovic who joined only four months ago.

Ayew is the clubs top scorer alongside Javier Hernandez with four goals having fully recovered from a thigh injury he picked up last season.

There were talks earlier on in the season that fans of the club called for his sale having fallen short of the 20.5 million pounds the Hammers paid for him to join from Swansea City.

The club were braced to accept an offer in the region of 15 million pounds for the former Marseille mane but Moyes who has held talks with Ayew has assured him of his role and has moved to block any move away in January.

Ayew is has been the brightest spot in the last month and almost single-handedly saved Slaven Bilic's job when the pressure was mounting on him.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has been a huge admirer of Ayew since his days at Roma and was looking to take advantage of the precarious situation at West Ham to lure him to Italy this winter.

