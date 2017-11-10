Ghana Football Has Retrogressed Under Kwesi Nyantakyi - Randy Abbey

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has criticized the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantkyi insisting football has retrogressed under his administration.

The Hearts of Lion's bankroller believes the CAF 1st vice president only performed in his first term in office.

However, the renowned the politician is convinced the two terms have 'retrogressed' amid lack of sponsorship for the local league and downward performances of the various national teams.

"This will be the third term of Mr Nyantakyi. This term has one and half more years to go. But if I sit back and I do a comparative analysis, I realized his first term, was his best term," he told Accra based Asempa FM.

'If I take achievements, the capacity to bring in revenue and the leagues amongst others, I am convinced that the first term was his best.

"Take the performance of the national teams, take the league, take the competitions, take revenge, and I am convinced his first team was his best term," he added.

Football administrators such as Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, Osei Kweku Palmer, Kudjoe Fianoo among others are all aiming for the GFA presidency declared his intention not to contest the 2019 elections.