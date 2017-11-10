Parliamentary Select Committee On Sports Endorses One Constituency, One Astro-Pitch Project

Ghana’s Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Youth and Culture have endorsed the One constituency, One Artificial Turf’ project initiated by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited (WSCCL).

The Select Committee chaired by Hon. Alex Agyekum on Thursday took some time off their busy legislative schedule to inspect some football pitches in the capital to assess their usability.

The Committee inspected the Tema Sports Stadium, the Kaneshie Complex and the newly constructed Accra Academy Turf at Wembley.

To the surprise of the Committee chairman, the solely financed Turf by Asamoah Gyan is an incredible state of the art playing field and has commended the Chief Executive Officer of WSCCL, Robert Tetteh Coleman, for a good job done.

Agyekum also promised to give Coleman the go co ahead to construct more in all constituencies when parliament finally gives the approval.

“Our aim is to get more football talents in the country and for a private company like Wembley to do this we will be inviting them to the floor of Parliament to do some presentation for all legislators so that they take off as soon as possible”, he told Starr Sports.

Meanwhile, over twenty constituencies have already responded to the proposal letters circulated in June by WSCCL.