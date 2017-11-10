The Oak Tree Is Dead – Hearts of Oak Board Member

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Barimah Atuahene has given a clearest indication that there is no spiritual protection for the club anymore.

The Phobians have struggled to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League for the past eight years.

The team looked very rejuvenated when the management of the club appointed Japanese gaffer Kenichi Yatsuhashi but was shown the exit in the middle of the season.

This decision by the management of the club did not go down well with the supporters of the club.

Ahead of the 2016/17 season, Scottish trainer, Frank Nuttall was brought in and was able to steer the club to the 3rd position with 47 points but painfully lost the MTN FA Cup to their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko losing by 3:1 ending the season trophy-less.

However, Atuahene who doubles as the National Chapters Committee of the club says he is not surprised because the club has lost its spiritual covering.

“The Oaktree is dead. There is no spiritual protection and backing for the club. The council of patrons need to tell us if they have lost interest in the club so we take over our club.” He told Accra based Asempa FM.

“Leaving the club to one person after the flotation of shares is not the way of managing our great club. There must be a change.” He added.