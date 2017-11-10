Emmanuel Gyamfi Is Better Than Patrick Razak - Steve Pollack

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has stoked controversy by claiming winger Emmanuel Gyamfi is a 'better player' than Hearts Oak's Patrick Razak, in what could split heads in the West African nation.

The two players light up the recently ended Ghana Premier League with their pace and trickery.

The debate has been raging as to who is better than the other amid a nagging sense both may be overrated.

But Kotoko coach Steve Polack has claimed his star man is ocean ahead of his rival.

"Emmanuel Gyamfi is better than Patrick Razak. Razak moves with his head down to get a penalty but Gyamfi always has his head up," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM

Gyamfi won the battle as Kotoko thumped Hearts 3-1 to clinch the 2017 Ghana FA Cup in Tamale two weeks ago.

But will be fair to say Razak has been the most consistent throughout the season, helping Ghana to win the WAFU Cup of Nations on home soil.

