Odartey Lamptey Urges Ghanaians To Support Black Stars Ahead Of Egypt Clash

Former Ghanaian international, Odartey Lamptey has called on Ghanaians to support the Black Stars ahead of Egypt clash.

The Black Stars will host Egypt who has booked the only slot available in Group E ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

After the team failed to make to the Mundial, most Ghanaian football fandoms have failed to offer their support the team but the former U-17 World Cup winner has called on Ghanaians to offer their support to the team ahead of the match.

“We have to support the team ahead of the match. I sometimes feel sad when the supporters bash the players," he told Class Sports.

“No matter what has happened, we should be able to support the team and make sure the team win on Sunday. If we are able to win against Egypt our FIFA rankings will be better and I know we will be happy as a country when we win against Egypt so let all support the player.

Odartey also backed up Kwesi Appiah’s decision to invite new players to the national team and believes his decision will pay off when the country for qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We all know we have missed out qualifying for the World Cup. We have to focus on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and I am sure that what Kwesi Appiah is doing now by inviting new players and I know he will access them gradually so by 2019 there will be no problem with the player call-up to the national team. I support his decision and believe what we have not been able to do by winning the AFCON after 34 years, come 2019 we can win the ultimate.” He added.