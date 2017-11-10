Kudjoe Fianoo Claims Match-Fixing Approach

AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed he was approached by a betting syndicate to fix the result of his team's matches in the Ghana Premier League.

But sadly adds, he did not get the needed support from the Ghana FA hierarchy to get the people arrested.

Fianoo, who is chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA], says he received a call from a Sunyani-based syndicate to strike a deal.

They [the betting firm] wanted AshantiGold to lose their match against Aduana in Dormaa.

''The betting in our league is real. A betting company in Sunyani called me personally to meet them and discuss the type of matches we want to lose so they can bet on it and win to give our share of money to us,'' Fianoo told footballmadeinghana.com

''I feigned interest and told them we already discussed the issue at the Executive Committee to push betting.

''Ashgold were then going to play Aduana at Dormaa so they arranged to meet me at Sunyani and I told them my team is a company team so they should allow me to add one of my management members and they told me if only I trust the person I can come with him.

''I came to Accra and met the FA President on the issue and told him to arrange with BNI or CID to go with me but I couldn't get the needed support from him.''

