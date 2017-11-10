Derek Boateng Puts Up New Multi-Million Five-Star Hotel

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has put up a luxurious five-star hotel in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, as he prepares for the rainy days towards life after football, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The highly-respected football star has named the property after his adorable three children - Mendy, Taisha and Terick.

The facility is named 'MENDIETA HOTEL - and located near the Golf Park, Achimota, top sources have told Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com

The former Panathinaikos star, who is largely reserved, has managed to keep his latest property away from the media lenses for months.

But GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding has pointed to the latest fantastic edifice as he ventures into the hotel business.

The hotel is aiming to become a "trendsetter" in the Ghanaian capital.

The stylish hotel is uniquely decorated with the floors furnished with grass-effect carpets.

The hotel is equipped with WIFI, mood lighting and high tech shower heads.

The hotel wellness suite even offers 'Get in Shape' programme for guests hoping to get a six-pack, accompanying its exclusive outdoor gym and swimming facility.

Boateng, 34, has retired from international football after earning 47 caps.

He joins Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, who has a business empire in the West African nation and recently acquired a licence to operate an AIRLINE in Ghana.

Boateng is a well-travelled man having featured for teams in England, Spain, Greece, Jerusalem. Sweden, Ukraine and Germany.

The brilliant midfielder graced the pitch with his uniquely cool and elegant playing style, passing his opposition into submission.

The midfield maestro was simply peerless for both club and country, representing several clubs abroad including Fulham, Panathinaikos, Dnipro, Kalamata, OFI Crete, AIK, Beitar Jerusalem, FC KÃ¶ln, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Eibar and Rayo OKC.

The former Black Stars enforcer wants to ensure the financial health of his family after he hangs up his boots.

