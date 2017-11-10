Vision FC Set To Begin Justify-Your-Inclusion On November 20

Ghanaian side Vision FC will start justify-your-inclusion exercise later this month.

The four-day exercise will take place between November 20-24 at the Madina Estate School Park.

Trialists should be between 16-19 years and must be either be free agents or obtained permission from their respective clubs if under contracts.

Vision FC has produced several young talents in Ghana over the past years.

Youngsters Gideon Ofori Offei and Alex Yamoah have joined Greek side Veria FC while former captain Michael Baidoo has joined Danish side Midtjylland.

They are hoping to unearth the next generation of talents in the West African nation.

