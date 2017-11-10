President Nana Addo To Unveil Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium On December 10

The president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, December 10, 2017, unveil the Tamale sports stadium that has been renamed in honour of the late Vice president Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

The president will be in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale as part of the fifth-anniversary celebrations of the demise of the Vice president and to rename the sports facility in the name of the ex-vice president.

As part of the programmes to commemorate the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in the metropolis, there will be a football match between the best eleven players from the north and the best eleven players from the south.

The Chairman of the Aliu Mahama Foundation (AMF), Gabby Otchere -Darko speaking on how the North has been deprived at the launch of the fifth anniversary celebrations of the passing of the Vice-president in Accra said people of the Northern parts of the country have been stigmatized as poor, less educated and underdeveloped than the people of the South.

According to him, as part of the celebrations there will be a fundraising and auction of the works of the late vice president in support of the education and training of some 'Kayayei' in collaboration with Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) for the girls who migrate from the north to Accra in search of better opportunities.