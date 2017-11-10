GAA Unwilling To Lift Martha Bissah’s Ban Insists She’s Free To Switch Nationality

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) say there are unwilling to lift the suspension on Ghana’s athletics prodigy Martha Bissah and have further given her the green light to switch nationality.

The Youth Olympics gold medalist has been handed a long-term ban by the GAA earlier in 2017, preventing her from competing in any event under the Ghanaian flag and reports indicates that Bissah is contemplating on switching nationality if the ban is not lifted.

But according to the GAA spokesperson, Erasmus Quao, there is no such considering of lifting the immediate ban of Bissah which make ineligible to compete for Ghana on the international stage.

According to a report in the Graphic Sports, Quao said: “Currently, there is no consideration to lift the indefinite suspension. And the GAA will not stand in the way of any athlete who wishes to switch nationalities as that is one’s personal decision.”

Quao further explained that currently, the national switch is undergoing a review process, so no athlete could make a switch but if “Martha wants to do so, we won’t stand in her way.”

Meanwhile, there have been calls from numerous stakeholders in the sports fraternity who want the ban lifted but GAA President, Professor Francis Dodoo is yet to heed to the calls.