Rashid Sumaila Urges Ghanaians To Support Black Stars Despite World Cup Failure

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has sent a good luck message to the Black Stars ahead of their clash against Egypt in the final match of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ghana will welcome the Pharaohs of Egypt to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the last match of Group E of the CAF qualifying campaign on Sunday, November 12.

The Black Stars have missed out on a ticket to their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup finals after a disappointing qualifying campaign where they occupy 3rd in the standings with only six points after five games.

According to Sumaila, who has excluded in coach Kwesi Appiah's 22-man squad for the impending match, Ghanaians should rally behind the team despite the failure as they look to build a formidable squad for the future.

"I wish them all the best. God be with them so that they can win the game on Sunday and I will offer them my support in prayers. Ghanaians shouldn't worry even though we didn't we qualify, I know how painful but that's football and God willing we will qualify for the next edition," Sumaila stated on Happy FM.

"I want urge Ghanaians not lose hope in the team but rather offer their unflinching support so on Sunday we will come good and take it on from there. There is a lot ahead and not qualifying for Russia next year shouldn't be the end of the world for us."

The 24-year-old defender, meanwhile, says he is relishing a return to the team in their subsequent matches following his devastating form for Al Qadsia in the Kuwaiti VIVA League, where he has made three appearances in the team of the week out of eight round of matches.

