CONFIRMED: Galatasaray Won't Sign Kwadwo Asamoah In January

Galatasaray are out of the reckoning to sign Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah in January due to a limitation to the number of foreign players permitted to play in the European country.

The Yellow-Reds are keen on the Ghana international, though a January deal appears out of the question.

The Ghanaian is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Turkish side tried to sign him in the summer.

However, there are new restrictions in the Super Lig governing foreign players and Gala have already exceeded their quota.

'We can't take Asamoah in January, because of the new rule that limits foreign transfers in Turkey,' Gala chief Cenk Ergun is quoted as saying by Haberturk.

The Turkish giants must now wait at least until next summer to sign the 28-year-old, whose current deal expires in June.

Asamoah has played five games in Serie A so far this season, providing an assist in the win over Milan.

